Boston Partners Has $517,000 Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,508 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Ferroglobe worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $903.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

