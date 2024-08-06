Boston Partners Invests $525,000 in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $2,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.