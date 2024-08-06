Boston Partners Invests $649,000 in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,902,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. 26,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

