Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,445,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,018,531. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 48,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

