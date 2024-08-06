Boston Partners Purchases New Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,597,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 385,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.32.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

