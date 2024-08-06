Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Accel Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 59,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $888.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $313,821.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at $51,647,939.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,164 shares of company stock worth $2,672,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

