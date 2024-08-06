Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 3,792 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Standex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,763. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.92.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

