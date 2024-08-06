Boston Partners Raises Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Premier Financial worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 390,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,482. The firm has a market cap of $854.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.