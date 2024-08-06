Boston Partners Sells 15,878 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AudioCodes were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AUDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 17,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,627. The stock has a market cap of $318.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.