Boston Partners Sells 4,313 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,662,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,209 shares of company stock worth $21,557,242 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,355. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

