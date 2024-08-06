Boston Partners Sells 5,035 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of OneSpan worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OneSpan by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 100.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 159,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $563.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

