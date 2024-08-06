Boston Partners Sells 974 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $73,815,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,481. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

