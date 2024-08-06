Brokerages Set AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target at $95.80

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. AZZ has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

