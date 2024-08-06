Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT at $61.67

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

CDTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

