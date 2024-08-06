Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $4.65

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 412.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

