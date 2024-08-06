Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $47.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in EPR Properties by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 188.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

