Brokerages Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price at C$3.20

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
