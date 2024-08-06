Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,356.80

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,847.33 ($74.73).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.07) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($106.07) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

LON:IHG opened at GBX 7,354 ($93.98) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,580 ($71.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,790 ($112.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,097.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,001.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

