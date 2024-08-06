Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $18.04

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

LYFT stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

