Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price at $16.83

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRDS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $840.35 million, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

