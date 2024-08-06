Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $18.91

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

