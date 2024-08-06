Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT at $57.60

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock valued at $74,807,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $84.60.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

