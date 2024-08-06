Brokerages Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rayonier Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE RYN opened at $30.54 on Friday. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Rayonier Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.
About Rayonier
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
