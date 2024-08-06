Brokerages Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Trading Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,490,000 after acquiring an additional 67,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rayonier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $439,076,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,226,000 after buying an additional 1,004,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $30.54 on Friday. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

