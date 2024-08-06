Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) PT at $474.57

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $474.57.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:TDY opened at $399.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teledyne Technologies
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.