Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) PT at $474.57

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $474.57.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $399.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.