Brokerages Set Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) PT at $45.63

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.
A number of research firms have commented on TEM. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TEM opened at $38.22 on Friday. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $47.09.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
