Brokerages Set The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) PT at $39.40

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.