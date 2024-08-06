Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) PT at $26.25

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TITN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,501,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.