Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) PT at C$5.82

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$5.01 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$3.79 and a 1-year high of C$5.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

