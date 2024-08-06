Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price at $61.44

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 432,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 116,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.