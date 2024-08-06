Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$21.58

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VET stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.70%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

