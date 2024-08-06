Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $894.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.