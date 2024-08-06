Brokers Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.55.

Humana Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $356.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.35. Humana has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.94 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.