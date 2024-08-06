Brokers Offer Predictions for Pinterest, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest
Pinterest Price Performance
NYSE:PINS opened at $28.67 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.