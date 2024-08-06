Brokers Offer Predictions for Schrödinger, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schrödinger in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schrödinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

SDGR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Schrödinger Price Performance

SDGR stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.