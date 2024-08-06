Brokers Offer Predictions for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,147,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,859,000 after buying an additional 336,596 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,129,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,076,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,506,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,215,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,398 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

