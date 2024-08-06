Brokers Set Expectations for Essent Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ESNT)

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Essent Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.85. The consensus estimate for Essent Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

