Brokers Set Expectations for The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEV. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.82.

LEV stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$194.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.66.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

