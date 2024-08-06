Brookfield (BN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Brookfield to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BN opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

