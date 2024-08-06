Brookfield (BN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Shares of BN stock opened at C$62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

