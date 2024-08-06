Brookfield (BN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.29%.
Brookfield Price Performance
Shares of BN stock opened at C$62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.42.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
