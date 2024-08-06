Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

