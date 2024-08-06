Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.17

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and traded as low as $37.35. Brother Industries shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 437 shares.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

