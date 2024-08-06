BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

BWXT stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

