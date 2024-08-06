California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 4.6 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,215.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,061.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $931.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,305.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

