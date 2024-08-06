California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 97.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 209.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $3,498,919. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

