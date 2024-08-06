California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $2,445,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

