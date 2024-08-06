California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Avient worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 433,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 40.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avient by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 41.1% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 87,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

