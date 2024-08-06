California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.