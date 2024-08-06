California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

