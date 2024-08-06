California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

