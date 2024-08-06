California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

